Why Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $1.47 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $131.37M. BW’s last price was a discount, traded about -364.63% off its 52-week high of $6.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 34.69% up since then. When we look at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.68%, with the 5-day performance at 2.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) is 3.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.17% over the past 6 months, a 9.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $220.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.9 million and $213.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 64.96%. The 2024 estimates are for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc earnings to decrease by -3.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.99% per year.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc shares while 85.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.06%. There are 85.39% institutions holding the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 30.63% of the shares, roughly 27.29 million BW shares worth $161.0 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 10.43 million shares worth $61.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $14.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $12.54 million.