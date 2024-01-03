When Will Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.28M. TPET’s current price is a discount, trading about -867.74% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 16.13% up since then. When we look at Trio Petroleum Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.82K.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Instantly TPET was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3598 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 4.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is -6.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 94960.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.06% of Trio Petroleum Corp. shares while 1.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.79%. There are 1.32% institutions holding the Trio Petroleum Corp. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million TPET shares worth $0.2 million.

SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 25000.0 shares worth $41750.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 22014.0 shares estimated at $14309.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.