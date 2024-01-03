What Is The Performance Outlook For NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.76 million NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at $0.04 or 8.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.50M. NRXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.0% off its 52-week high of $1.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 56.0% up since then. When we look at NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.52K.

Analysts gave the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRXP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5272 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 8.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.48%, with the 5-day performance at 10.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 45.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.18% over the past 6 months, a 14.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -120.49%. The 2024 estimates are for NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 27.32%.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.95% of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.66%. There are 5.06% institutions holding the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 5.64 million NRXP shares worth $2.73 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 1.48 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.22 million.