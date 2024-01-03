What Is The Performance Outlook For Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.48 changed hands at -$0.58 or -4.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.05B. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.9% off its 52-week high of $17.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.89, which suggests the last value was 34.05% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended GFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.45 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.74%, with the 5-day performance at -14.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE:GFI) is -12.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFI’s forecast low is $11.36 with $16.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.14% over the past 6 months, a 41.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.80%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.