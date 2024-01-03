What Is The Performance Outlook For Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $722.40M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.64% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was 52.09% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVLV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.03 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 19.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.08 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.07% over the past 6 months, a -48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.33 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $23.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.89 million and $18.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -9.60%.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.51% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares while 59.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.61%. There are 59.90% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million EVLV shares worth $64.78 million.

Data Collective IV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 10.6 million shares worth $63.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $17.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $17.99 million.