Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 0.43 million Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.24M. VWE’s current price is a discount, trading about -562.75% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 7.84% up since then. When we look at Vintage Wine Estates Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.62K.

Analysts gave the Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VWE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vintage Wine Estates Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Instantly VWE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) is -5.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vintage Wine Estates Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.97% over the past 6 months, a 19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vintage Wine Estates Inc will fall -146.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.13 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vintage Wine Estates Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $61.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.60%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.18% of Vintage Wine Estates Inc shares while 27.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.99%. There are 27.98% institutions holding the Vintage Wine Estates Inc stock share, with Wasatch Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.55% of the shares, roughly 8.67 million VWE shares worth $7.42 million.

Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 3.89 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 3.99 million shares estimated at $3.42 million under it, the former controlled 6.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 6.44% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $3.28 million.