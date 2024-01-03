Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at $0.04 or 6.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.59M. VXRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.66% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 13.11% up since then. When we look at Vaxart Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.43K.

Analysts gave the Vaxart Inc (VXRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxart Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6498 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.32%, with the 5-day performance at 4.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -14.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.52 days.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxart Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.80% over the past 6 months, a 27.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxart Inc will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4,152.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vaxart Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22k and $800k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,900.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Vaxart Inc earnings to increase by 27.78%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Vaxart Inc shares while 12.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.38%. There are 12.28% institutions holding the Vaxart Inc stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million VXRT shares worth $5.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 6.89 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $2.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $1.29 million.