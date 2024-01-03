Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Shares Declined By -2.06% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.91 million Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.41 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.52B. UEC’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.02% off its 52-week high of $6.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 64.12% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.55 million.

Analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UEC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.84 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -4.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is -2.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UEC’s forecast low is $7.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 88.94% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Uranium Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $14.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp earnings to increase by 266.67%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Uranium Energy Corp shares while 60.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.78%. There are 60.72% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 26.66 million UEC shares worth $90.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 21.02 million shares worth $71.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.52 million shares estimated at $100.51 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $38.88 million.