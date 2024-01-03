Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 0.32 million Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.43 changing hands around $1.38 or 34.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.93M. UK’s current price is a discount, trading about -297.79% off its 52-week high of $21.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.89, which suggests the last value was 46.78% up since then. When we look at Ucommune International Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.73K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 58.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.16 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 34.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.29%, with the 5-day performance at 58.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is 53.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.57% of Ucommune International Ltd shares while 4.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.29%. There are 4.05% institutions holding the Ucommune International Ltd stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 9568.0 UK shares worth $53389.0.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 3345.0 shares worth $18665.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 196.0 shares estimated at $1093.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.