Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Shares Are Down -5.28% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 5.79 million Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.32 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.01B. UBER’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.93% off its 52-week high of $63.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.02, which suggests the last value was 57.1% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.24 million.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 63.53 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 1.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.58% over the past 6 months, a 107.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uber Technologies Inc will fall -44.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 362.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 35 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.76 billion. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.61 billion and $8.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.17%. The 2024 estimates are for Uber Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 108.11%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.17% per year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Uber Technologies Inc shares while 78.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.76%. There are 78.63% institutions holding the Uber Technologies Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 155.05 million UBER shares worth $6.69 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 144.14 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 59.98 million shares estimated at $2.59 billion under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 28.13 million shares worth around $1.21 billion.