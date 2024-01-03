Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $34.64 changed hands at -$2.22 or -6.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. TWST’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.72% off its 52-week high of $39.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.46, which suggests the last value was 66.92% up since then. When we look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.11. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.78.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 39.74 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -6.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.02%, with the 5-day performance at -5.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) is 44.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.88, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TWST’s forecast low is $19.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 4.73% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Twist Bioscience Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.51% over the past 6 months, a 16.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Twist Bioscience Corp will fall -5.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.44 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Twist Bioscience Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $69.69 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Twist Bioscience Corp earnings to increase by 17.84%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 05.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of Twist Bioscience Corp shares while 113.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.49%. There are 113.66% institutions holding the Twist Bioscience Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 6.91 million TWST shares worth $141.28 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.82% or 6.79 million shares worth $137.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 3.49 million shares estimated at $76.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 6.06% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $70.48 million.