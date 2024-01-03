Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch TPHS Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 41.81 million Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.08 or 62.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.11M. TPHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -415.79% off its 52-week high of $0.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 47.37% up since then. When we look at Trinity Place Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.20K.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) trade information

Instantly TPHS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 62.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.57%, with the 5-day performance at 45.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS) is 4.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.37% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc shares while 53.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.87%. There are 53.41% institutions holding the Trinity Place Holdings Inc stock share, with Price Jennifer C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 24.23% of the shares, roughly 9.23 million TPHS shares worth $4.99 million.

Third Avenue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.46% or 5.13 million shares worth $2.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.17 million.