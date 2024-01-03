The Most Interesting Shares Today: Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.35 changed hands at -$0.18 or -4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $66.80M. CUTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1257.01% off its 52-week high of $45.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 58.81% up since then. When we look at Cutera Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Cutera Inc (CUTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CUTR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cutera Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

Instantly CUTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.96%, with the 5-day performance at 10.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) is 97.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CUTR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -198.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Cutera Inc (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cutera Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.10% over the past 6 months, a -17.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cutera Inc will fall -233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -780.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.18 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cutera Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $47.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.18 million and $67.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -29.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cutera Inc earnings to decrease by -267.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CUTR Dividends

Cutera Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.59% of Cutera Inc shares while 116.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.60%. There are 116.96% institutions holding the Cutera Inc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.26% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million CUTR shares worth $6.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 1.26 million shares worth $4.21 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.82 million.