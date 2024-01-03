TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.35 changing hands around $1.52 or 31.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $145.35M. TDCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.2% off its 52-week high of $15.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 33.54% up since then. When we look at TDCX Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 80350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.06K.

Analysts gave the TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDCX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TDCX Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Instantly TDCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 43.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.35 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 31.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.93%, with the 5-day performance at 43.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDCX Inc ADR (NYSE:TDCX) is 22.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

TDCX Inc ADR (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TDCX Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.43% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.82%. The 2024 estimates are for TDCX Inc ADR earnings to decrease by -13.06%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.39% per year.