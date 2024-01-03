TAL Stock Forecast 2024: TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Remains Strong With -27.23% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.59 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s per share price at $11.79 changed hands at -$0.84 or -6.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.77B. TAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.33% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 56.83% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.73 million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TAL as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.16 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at -2.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is -5.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $9.10 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.82% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 93.60% over the past 6 months, a 80.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group ADR will rise 150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.72 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $366.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for TAL Education Group ADR earnings to increase by 59.16%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.