Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of First Majestic Silver Corporation

In the latest trading session, 3.5 million First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.56 changed hands at -$0.42 or -7.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.60B. AG’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.13% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 21.22% up since then. When we look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Majestic Silver Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) trade information

Instantly AG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.50 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -7.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.59%, with the 5-day performance at -12.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) is -11.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.77, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AG’s forecast low is $5.87 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.58% for it to hit the projected low.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Majestic Silver Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.94% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Majestic Silver Corporation will rise 114.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $126 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $148.19 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.30%. The 2024 estimates are for First Majestic Silver Corporation earnings to increase by 88.57%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of First Majestic Silver Corporation shares while 35.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.10%. There are 35.30% institutions holding the First Majestic Silver Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 28.55 million AG shares worth $161.32 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.50% or 12.9 million shares worth $93.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 15.26 million shares estimated at $78.31 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 4.49% of the shares, roughly 12.88 million shares worth around $72.79 million.