Stock Performance And Forecast For AGNC Investment Corp

In the latest trading session, 3.88 million AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.35 changed hands at -$0.31 or -3.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.27B. AGNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.02% off its 52-week high of $12.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 27.17% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.73 million.

Analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AGNC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.14 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.72%, with the 5-day performance at -7.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 3.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.98, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGNC’s forecast low is $7.50 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.79% for it to hit the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.53% over the past 6 months, a -18.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp will fall -21.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -93.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $450.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25 million and -$98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,383.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -559.80%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02. The 15.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 15.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.