Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 53.85 million Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at $0.09 or 12.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.82M. SNGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -852.94% off its 52-week high of $8.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 55.29% up since then. When we look at Soligenix Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Soligenix Inc (SNGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNGX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Soligenix Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) trade information

Instantly SNGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 37.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 12.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.26%, with the 5-day performance at 37.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX) is -13.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Soligenix Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.72% over the past 6 months, a 82.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Soligenix Inc will rise 95.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $366k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Soligenix Inc earnings to increase by 82.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

SNGX Dividends

Soligenix Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Soligenix Inc shares while 8.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.72%. There are 8.71% institutions holding the Soligenix Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.27% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million SNGX shares worth $0.57 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 26765.0 shares estimated at $18837.0 under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 12330.0 shares worth around $8871.0.