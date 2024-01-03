QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.41 million QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.43 changed hands at -$0.27 or -4.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.15B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.55% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 22.4% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corp (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended QS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.43 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.48%, with the 5-day performance at -12.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -5.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.07 days.

QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.41% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corp will fall -52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.70% for the next quarter.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.85% of QuantumScape Corp shares while 34.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.41%. There are 34.42% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.61% of the shares, roughly 23.55 million QS shares worth $188.15 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.52% or 14.79 million shares worth $118.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.96 million shares estimated at $63.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $50.11 million.