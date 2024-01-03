Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 3.67 million Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.51 changing hands around $1.69 or 4.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.54B. PSTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.93% off its 52-week high of $40.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.14, which suggests the last value was 39.36% up since then. When we look at Pure Storage Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PSTG as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.72 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.39%, with the 5-day performance at 2.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 10.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSTG’s forecast low is $35.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pure Storage Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.03% over the past 6 months, a 4.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pure Storage Inc will fall -17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $784.55 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Pure Storage Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $674.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $810.21 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Pure Storage Inc earnings to decrease by -3.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.28% per year.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.51% of Pure Storage Inc shares while 84.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.89%. There are 84.94% institutions holding the Pure Storage Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.81% of the shares, roughly 46.79 million PSTG shares worth $1.72 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 30.73 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.15 million shares estimated at $520.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 9.06 million shares worth around $333.5 million.