Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $121.89M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -645.24% off its 52-week high of $6.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 20.24% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9748 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is 23.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

Origin Materials Inc (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Origin Materials Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.17% over the past 6 months, a -65.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -53.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Origin Materials Inc earnings to decrease by -82.61%.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.92% of Origin Materials Inc shares while 27.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.15%. There are 27.87% institutions holding the Origin Materials Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.43% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million ORGN shares worth $33.17 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.56% or 6.55 million shares worth $27.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $12.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $3.26 million.