Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.04 or -6.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.95M. OCEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -4190.32% off its 52-week high of $26.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 14.52% up since then. When we look at Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 376.86K.

Analysts gave the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OCEA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

Instantly OCEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9498 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -6.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at 2.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) is -22.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

OCEA Dividends

Ocean Biomedical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.18% of Ocean Biomedical Inc. shares while 20.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.34%. There are 20.21% institutions holding the Ocean Biomedical Inc. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million OCEA shares worth $1.66 million.

Meteora Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 1.85 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 97315.0 shares worth around $59955.0.