NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $3.14 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.09M. SMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -260.51% off its 52-week high of $11.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 42.36% up since then. When we look at NuScale Power Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Analysts gave the NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SMR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NuScale Power Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.50 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.56%, with the 5-day performance at -4.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 13.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuScale Power Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.59% over the past 6 months, a 23.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuScale Power Corporation will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that NuScale Power Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 334.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for NuScale Power Corporation earnings to decrease by -8.96%.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.30% of NuScale Power Corporation shares while 58.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.49%. There are 58.63% institutions holding the NuScale Power Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 5.33 million SMR shares worth $36.26 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 3.17 million shares worth $21.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $14.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.63 million.