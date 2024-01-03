Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $10.22 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $495.67M. NRIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.89% off its 52-week high of $13.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 58.71% up since then. When we look at Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 743.98K.

Analysts gave the Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NRIX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Instantly NRIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.78 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.97%, with the 5-day performance at 6.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) is 64.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.3 days.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nurix Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.59% over the past 6 months, a 35.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nurix Therapeutics Inc will rise 24.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.26 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $17.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.78 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 228.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -94.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Nurix Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 37.13%.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.