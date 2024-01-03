Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 23.47 million Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.39 or 45.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.40M. NGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.4% off its 52-week high of $5.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 52.0% up since then. When we look at Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.47K.

Analysts gave the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NGM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Newmont Corporation.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Instantly NGM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 45.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.52%, with the 5-day performance at 42.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 67.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.70% over the past 6 months, a 11.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 11.81%.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.