Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.05 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.15 or -7.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $670.13M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.98% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 24.14% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended KIND as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -7.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.94%, with the 5-day performance at -11.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 8.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextdoor Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.43% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nextdoor Holdings Inc will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $47.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.27 million and $49.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nextdoor Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -9.72%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.