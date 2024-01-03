Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.49 changed hands at -$0.1 or -3.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $761.12M. MTTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.45% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.84, which suggests the last value was 26.1% up since then. When we look at Matterport Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Matterport Inc (MTTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MTTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matterport Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Instantly MTTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.98 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.43%, with the 5-day performance at -15.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is -7.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.04 days.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Matterport Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.62% over the past 6 months, a 46.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matterport Inc will rise 55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.23 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Matterport Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $40.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.14 million and $37.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Matterport Inc earnings to increase by 45.78%.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Matterport Inc shares while 48.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.47%. There are 48.64% institutions holding the Matterport Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 23.08 million MTTR shares worth $72.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 21.24 million shares worth $66.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.85 million shares estimated at $24.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $15.52 million.