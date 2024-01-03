Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 8.77 million Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at -$0.25 or -7.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -238.14% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 26.28% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.83 million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.69 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -7.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.42%, with the 5-day performance at -10.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 24.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.35 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Luminar Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.98% over the past 6 months, a -8.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Luminar Technologies Inc will rise 26.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 84.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.35 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Luminar Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $30.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.13 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 145.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -647.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc earnings to decrease by -9.41%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.32% of Luminar Technologies Inc shares while 34.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.33%. There are 34.60% institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 23.49 million LAZR shares worth $161.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 19.41 million shares worth $133.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. With 7.72 million shares estimated at $53.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 7.07 million shares worth around $48.63 million.