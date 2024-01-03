Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.61 changed hands at -$1.44 or -7.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.99B. LTHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -75.62% off its 52-week high of $29.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.76, which suggests the last value was 23.18% up since then. When we look at Livent Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Analysts gave the Livent Corp (LTHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.65. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LTHM as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Livent Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.77 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -7.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.59%, with the 5-day performance at -6.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) is 16.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTHM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Livent Corp (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Livent Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.84% over the past 6 months, a 35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Livent Corp will fall -7.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $230.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.4 million and $233.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.65%. The 2024 estimates are for Livent Corp earnings to increase by 35.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.30% per year.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of Livent Corp shares while 110.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.79%. There are 110.02% institutions holding the Livent Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.34% of the shares, roughly 29.37 million LTHM shares worth $805.52 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.13% or 20.01 million shares worth $548.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.13 million shares estimated at $223.39 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $153.68 million.