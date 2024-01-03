Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.07 changed hands at -$0.26 or -4.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $979.12M. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.95% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.80, which suggests the last value was 4.45% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.44. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LAC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Lithium Americas Corp.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.96 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.16%, with the 5-day performance at -9.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is -6.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares while 16.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.03%.