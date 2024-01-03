Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.02. With the company’s per share price at $11.53 changed hands at -$0.5 or -4.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $788.65M. LQDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.2% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.67, which suggests the last value was 50.82% up since then. When we look at Liquidia Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.59K.

Analysts gave the Liquidia Corp (LQDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.57. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LQDA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liquidia Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.36 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.16%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 61.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LQDA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -160.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 73.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liquidia Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.35% over the past 6 months, a -52.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liquidia Corp will fall -155.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.79 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Liquidia Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.36 million and $4.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.28%. The 2024 estimates are for Liquidia Corp earnings to decrease by -52.83%.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.09% of Liquidia Corp shares while 48.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.45%. There are 48.19% institutions holding the Liquidia Corp stock share, with Caligan Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.24% of the shares, roughly 9.24 million LQDA shares worth $106.58 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 3.31 million shares worth $38.12 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.53 million shares estimated at $17.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $12.56 million.