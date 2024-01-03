Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.3 million Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $578.78M. LILM’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.73% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 66.36% up since then. When we look at Lilium N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Analysts gave the Lilium N.V (LILM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LILM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lilium N.V’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3050 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.78%, with the 5-day performance at -9.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 1.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilium N.V share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.20% over the past 6 months, a 29.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Lilium N.V earnings to decrease by -25.27%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 29 and January 02.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.10% of Lilium N.V shares while 6.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.54%. There are 6.96% institutions holding the Lilium N.V stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million LILM shares worth $8.22 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 6.81 million shares estimated at $9.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.2 million.