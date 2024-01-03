Let’s Jump Into The Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.4 million Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.18 or -14.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.21M. RVSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1754.21% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07. When we look at Rail Vision Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 44700.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.84K.

Analysts gave the Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RVSN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rail Vision Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.28.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -24.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7281 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -14.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.80%, with the 5-day performance at -24.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is -14.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rail Vision Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.07% over the past 6 months, a 10.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rail Vision Ltd will rise 5.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 137.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $400k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.85%.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.59% of Rail Vision Ltd shares while 2.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.85%. There are 2.31% institutions holding the Rail Vision Ltd stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.59% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million RVSN shares worth $0.19 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 6227.0 shares estimated at $3736.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.