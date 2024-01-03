Let’s Dive Into The American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 10.24 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.92 changed hands at -$0.52 or -3.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.44B. AAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.68% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 15.94% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.39 million.

Analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.86. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended AAL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Delta Air Lines, Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.18 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.97%, with the 5-day performance at -8.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is -0.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AAL’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -54.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.08% for it to hit the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.48% over the past 6 months, a 382.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.55%. The 2024 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc earnings to increase by 382.52%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 29.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc shares while 60.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.84%. There are 60.05% institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 78.22 million AAL shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 20.31 million shares estimated at $364.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million.