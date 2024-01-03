Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $15.36 changed hands at $0.98 or 6.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. KURA’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.95% off its 52-week high of $15.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 51.76% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.21. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KURA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kura Oncology Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.49 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 6.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.82%, with the 5-day performance at 12.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 58.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KURA’s forecast low is $10.50 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.91% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc will fall -12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Kura Oncology Inc shares while 103.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.39%. There are 103.55% institutions holding the Kura Oncology Inc stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million KURA shares worth $74.36 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 6.73 million shares worth $71.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $23.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $16.54 million.