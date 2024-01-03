Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.60 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.47M. KSCP’s current price is a discount, trading about -273.33% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Knightscope Inc (KSCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KSCP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Knightscope Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -12.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.71 days.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Knightscope Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.70%.