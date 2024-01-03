Is Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 10.2 million Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $11.19 changed hands at $1.32 or 13.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. ZIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.49% off its 52-week high of $25.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.39, which suggests the last value was 42.9% up since then. When we look at Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Analysts gave the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ZIM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.32.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.27 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 13.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.37%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is 59.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.58% over the past 6 months, a -114.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd will fall -138.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -204.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd earnings to decrease by -159.86%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15. The 57.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.40. It is important to note, however, that the 57.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.67% of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares while 19.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.91%. There are 19.77% institutions holding the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock share, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.69 million ZIM shares worth $30.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 2.3 million shares worth $25.71 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $10.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $7.67 million.