Is XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.05 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.75B. XPEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.11% off its 52-week high of $23.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the last value was 46.55% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.86 million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 7 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.95 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.70%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV) is -10.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.5 days.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the XPeng Inc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.07% over the past 6 months, a -17.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XPeng Inc ADR will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that XPeng Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $733.4 million and $564.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 158.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 239.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.23%. The 2024 estimates are for XPeng Inc ADR earnings to increase by 6.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.74% per year.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 19.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of XPeng Inc ADR shares while 12.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.40%. There are 12.26% institutions holding the XPeng Inc ADR stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 11.87 million XPEV shares worth $166.16 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 6.65 million shares worth $93.07 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $97.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $44.47 million.