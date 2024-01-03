Is Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 8.76 million Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.16M. WKHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -622.22% off its 52-week high of $2.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Workhorse Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.28 million.

Analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WKHS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3893 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -2.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -2.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKHS’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workhorse Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.53% over the past 6 months, a 36.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Workhorse Group Inc will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.21 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Workhorse Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $19.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.45 million and $1.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,028.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.01%. The 2024 estimates are for Workhorse Group Inc earnings to increase by 37.30%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.