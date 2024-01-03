Is VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.56 million VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.33 or 46.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.62M. VNRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.14% off its 52-week high of $2.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at VolitionRX Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.55K.

Analysts gave the VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VNRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) trade information

Instantly VNRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 56.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 46.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.44%, with the 5-day performance at 56.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX) is 38.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VNRX’s forecast low is $2.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VolitionRX Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.53% over the past 6 months, a 5.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.47%. The 2024 estimates are for VolitionRX Ltd earnings to increase by 11.82%.

VNRX Dividends

VolitionRX Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.62% of VolitionRX Ltd shares while 8.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.93%. There are 8.24% institutions holding the VolitionRX Ltd stock share, with Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.03% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million VNRX shares worth $5.46 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.27 million.