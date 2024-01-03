Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 8.57 million Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at -$0.08 or -3.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $947.31M. SPCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.9% off its 52-week high of $6.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 41.77% up since then. When we look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.55 million.

Analysts gave the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SPCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 4 rated the stock as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.73 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.27%, with the 5-day performance at -8.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is 6.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.14% over the past 6 months, a 15.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 201.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.99 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $869k and $1.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 244.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 315.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 16.46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.