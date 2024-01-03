Is Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $2.21 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.03B. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.19% off its 52-week high of $6.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.98, which suggests the last value was 10.41% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.89. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PSNY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.56 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.21%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.46 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.48% over the past 6 months, a -65.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $821.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $696.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR earnings to increase by 12.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.54% per year.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.