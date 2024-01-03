Is Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 14.11 million Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.09 or 14.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $168.67M. OCGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.85% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 48.48% up since then. When we look at Ocugen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Ocugen Inc (OCGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OCGN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ocugen Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6790 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 14.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.37%, with the 5-day performance at 46.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 70.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.72 days.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ocugen Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.76% over the past 6 months, a 21.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ocugen Inc will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 63.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Ocugen Inc earnings to increase by 25.44%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Ocugen Inc shares while 13.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.27%. There are 13.06% institutions holding the Ocugen Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 4.65% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million OCGN shares worth $7.84 million.

GMT Capital Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 3.92 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 7.6 million shares estimated at $5.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $2.02 million.