Is Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 17.91 million Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $5.06 changed hands at $0.15 or 3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.03B. MPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -176.68% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 20.16% up since then. When we look at Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.64 million.

Analysts gave the Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.25. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MPW as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.16 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.05%, with the 5-day performance at 2.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is 4.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 149.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPW’s forecast low is $4.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -196.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medical Properties Trust Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.96% over the past 6 months, a -13.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medical Properties Trust Inc will rise 179.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $342.36 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Medical Properties Trust Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $347.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $380.49 million and $354.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Medical Properties Trust Inc earnings to decrease by -75.16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.40% per year.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26. The 18.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 18.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.