Is Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 1.44 million Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.99 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.17B. JOBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.0% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.22, which suggests the last value was 46.24% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.68 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.12 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.94%, with the 5-day performance at -14.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) is -8.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.7 days.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.98% over the past 6 months, a -81.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Joby Aviation Inc will fall -63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.05 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Joby Aviation Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $500k.

The 2024 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -79.86%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and February 23.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.73% of Joby Aviation Inc shares while 38.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.46%. There are 38.89% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.33% of the shares, roughly 51.05 million JOBY shares worth $306.06 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 40.96 million shares worth $245.53 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 11.03 million shares estimated at $66.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 8.93 million shares worth around $53.56 million.