Is I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 2.84 million I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.35 or 18.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $184.28M. IMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.89% off its 52-week high of $7.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 48.44% up since then. When we look at I-Mab ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.22K.

Analysts gave the I-Mab ADR (IMAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. I-Mab ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 18.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.42%, with the 5-day performance at 45.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is 44.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the I-Mab ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.47% over the past 6 months, a 33.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.85%. The 2024 estimates are for I-Mab ADR earnings to increase by 4.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.00% per year.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of I-Mab ADR shares while 54.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.48%. There are 54.04% institutions holding the I-Mab ADR stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.36% of the shares, roughly 6.91 million IMAB shares worth $15.55 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 0.99 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $1.62 million.