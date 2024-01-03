Is GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.94 million GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.02 or 8.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.95M. GCTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -1239.29% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 53.57% up since then. When we look at GlucoTrack Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.03K.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Instantly GCTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3698 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 8.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.95%, with the 5-day performance at 2.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK) is 21.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.86%.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.12% of GlucoTrack Inc shares while 10.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.47%. There are 10.84% institutions holding the GlucoTrack Inc stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million GCTK shares worth $0.57 million.

Alerus Financial NA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 69279.0 shares worth $19737.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.