Is Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.87. With the company’s per share price at $8.28 changed hands at -$1.33 or -13.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $599.55M. FUSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.97% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 72.1% up since then. When we look at Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.54K.

Analysts gave the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FUSN as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.43 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -13.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.84%, with the 5-day performance at 21.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 49.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89600.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.83% over the past 6 months, a 26.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 38.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $140k and $28k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 192.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -118.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 27.81%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 81.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.51%. There are 81.10% institutions holding the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.41% of the shares, roughly 10.63 million FUSN shares worth $49.66 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 5.7 million shares worth $26.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $8.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $5.02 million.