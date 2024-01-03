Is Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.75 million Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $2.11 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $804.14M. CRON’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.12% off its 52-week high of $2.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 22.27% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc (CRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.38. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CRON as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cronos Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.18 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 6.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) is 4.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRON’s forecast low is $1.98 with $3.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.43% over the past 6 months, a 71.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cronos Group Inc will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cronos Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $24.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.89 million and $20.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc earnings to increase by 81.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.80% per year.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.