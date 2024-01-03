Is BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.37 changed hands at $0.11 or 8.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.70M. BIVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -731.39% off its 52-week high of $11.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 16.79% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.52K.

Analysts gave the BioVie Inc (BIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioVie Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 8.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.73%, with the 5-day performance at 9.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -23.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

BioVie Inc (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioVie Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.54% over the past 6 months, a 25.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioVie Inc will rise 36.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.23%. The 2024 estimates are for BioVie Inc earnings to increase by 25.81%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.01% of BioVie Inc shares while 6.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.01%. There are 6.29% institutions holding the BioVie Inc stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million BIVI shares worth $0.63 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Equity Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 72596.0 shares worth around $99456.0.